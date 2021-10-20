The Urban Land Institute Nashville District Council held its annual Excellence in Development awards event Tuesday evening on the First Horizon Park field, with the Tennessee State Library and Archives building and the Vanderbilt University E. Bronson Ingram Residential College structure capturing high-profile category awards.
About 500 ULI Nashville members and guests attended the 12th annual awards celebration in-person and outdoors, after a virtual event was held last year.
The ULI Nashville 2021 Excellence in Development Awards event focuses on land use, development, design and construction, and collaboration.
“It is fitting for us to hold our celebration at First Horizon Park since ULI Nashville members were part of the team that made the baseball stadium a reality,” ULI Nashville Chair Edward Henley III said in a release. “I’m also proud to point out the ballpark won an Excellence in Development Award in 2016.”
Twenty projects were submitted for award consideration ranging from large public to small private developments.
This year’s eight winning projects and the development teams are as follows:
Large Public Sector
Tennessee State Library and Archives
Project team: State of Tennessee Real Estate Asset Management; Thomas, Miller & Partners LLC; Tuck-Hinton Architects PLC; Turner Construction Company; Ross/Fowler Landscape Architects; Barge Cauthen and Associates; PSI Inc.; EMC Structural Engineers P.C.; and I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc.
Large Institutional
Vanderbilt University E. Bronson Ingram Residential College
Project team: Vanderbilt University; Hastings Architecture LLC; R.C. Mathews Contractor; HDLA; Barge Cauthen & Associates; TTL Inc.; EMC Structural Engineers P.C.; Smith Seckman Reid Inc.; Ricca Design Studios; Charles M. Salter Acoustics; Coventry Lighting Inc.; and Hixson Consultants Inc.
Small Private Sector
Segment
Project team: Core Development; Manuel Zeitlin Architects LLC; Highland Building Group; Hawkins Partners Inc.; CSDG; First Farmers and Merchants Bank; Terra Nova Engineering; CityLiving Group; and Solve.
Large Private Sector
East Greenway Park
Project team: Aerial Development Group LLC; Paragon Group LLC; Hawkins Partners Inc.; CSDG; and Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Fifth & Broadway
Project team: Brookfield Properties; Gresham Smith; Skanska; Hawkins Partners Inc.; Gresham Smith; QuadReal; KCI Technologies Inc.; PSI Inc.; Stanley D. Lindsey & Associates; and Alvine Engineering.
Harpeth Square
Project team: Harpeth Associates LLC; Valor Hospitality; Smith Gee Studio; R.C. Mathews Contractor; Gamble Design Collaborative; Civil & Environmental Consultants; Gresham Smith Partners; Walker & Dunlop; Franklin Synergy; Capstar Bank; The Hotel Studio; Genesis Engineering Group; Archiluce International; and Wilmot.
Treaty Oaks Master Plan
Project team: MiKen Development LLC; HR Properties of Tennessee; Elmington Capital; Centric Architecture; Highland Homes TN; Paragon Group; CSDG; Dale & Associates; CESO; Pinnacle Financial Partners; First Citizens National Bank; and Terranova Engineering.
Vertis Green Hills
Project team: Southern Land Company; Hastings Architecture, LLC; M&T Bank; KCI Technologies; Terra Nova Engineering PLLC; Roger Moore Engineers; and Mitchell Mechanical LLC.
Judges for the event were from Detroit, Memphis and Charlotte. Projects were judged based on design and development excellence, innovation in land use, financial viability, being worthy of emulation, and added-value features such as affordability.
Over 11 years, ULI Nashville has recognized nearly 100 projects in middle Tennessee.
ULI Nashville offers a membership of more than 745 urban planners, architects, engineers, financial institutions, developers, Realtors, public officials, academicians and attorneys. ULI is based in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.