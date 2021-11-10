U-Haul officials announced Wednesday the company will soon open a 200-room self-storage facility in a former industrial building in East Nashville.
The future site will serve as a replacement to the moving equipment and storage rental company's East Bank store that had operated at 241 N. 1st St. before being destroyed by the March 2020 tornado. That location — sited about one mile from the future site — has conducted business from a construction trailer, with U-Haul to buy a 1.83-acre property at 1031 Whites Creek Pike in mid-December.
The future U-Haul will operate from an ex-WASCO masonry warehouse. Aggregate Partners owns the 1.83-acre property, having paid $1,625,000 for it in 2017, according to Metro records.
U-Haul Company has owned the 0.51-acre property on North First Street (at the intersection with Spring Street and at Interstate 24’s Exit 47) since 1975, having paid $125,000 for it in 1975, according to Metro records.
Of note, Atlanta-based development company Rangewater in mid-September paid $12.5 million for East Bank property near the U-Haul site and on which it plans an apartment building (read here). Nearby is River North, the site of the future Oracle campus.
"When Nashville flooded in 2010, we had eight feet of water in our facility, but we reopened in a matter of weeks,” said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president. “In 2020, when the tornado destroyed our store and we were left with a pile of debris, we were back open within two weeks. We have to be resilient because we're in the business of providing essential services and helping our neighbors. I'm excited for that continue at our new East Nashville location."
Porter said U-Haul does not plan to sell the North First property and, instead, eventually will reinvent it with another U-Haul.
Based in Phoenix and founded in 1945, U-Haul owns many of the Nashville properties from which operate the businesses — whether company owned or independent dealerships.
