Two South Nashville apartment complexes — one of which drew local headlines 12 months ago when some tenants complained about management and ownership related to various concerns — have been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Los Angeles-based Bond Companies owns the two complexes: Mosaic at 1019 Patricia Drive and Axis at 307 Glengarry Drive.
Bond Companies paid about $26.9 million for Mosaic and roughly $14.22 million for Axis, with both deals finalized on the same date in August 2020, Metro records show.
The two complexes, located about one-half mile from one another and both opened in the late 1960s, offer a collective 363 units, with 82 of the apartments having been upgraded since Bond Companies acquired the properties, marketing materials note.
As Post sister publication Nashville Scene reported in June 2021, Rob Bond, co-principal with Bond Companies, met with some Mosaic residents to listen to concerns related to management and what those tenants (many of them Latin America immigrants) felt was an unfair eviction caused seemingly by flood damage and a sewage leak (read here).
Bond Companies has enlisted Tyler Mayo, Adam Klenk and Austin Heithcock of the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone Apartment Partners to handle the marketing and sale of the two properties.
Of note, Capstone soon will be marketing for sale The Falls at Mill Creek, located at 205 Millwood Drive.
Relatedly Blue Note Apartments at 505 Millwood Drive sold in April (read here). Capstone was not involved in that deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.