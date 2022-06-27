A commercial building located near the eastern fringe of the Tennessee State University campus has sold for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the 0.33-acre property, with an address of 3109 John A. Merritt Blvd. is the Tennessee State University Foundation.

The seller was a family estate, a member of which (seemingly deceased) acquired the property in 2002 for $127,335, Metro records show.

The property sits across Merritt Boulevard from the TSU president’s residence and Hale Statdium and near the main entrance to the campus.

Dr. Janice Riley-Burt once operated her family medicine practice from the modernist building location on the site. Riley-Burt now practices in Midtown.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.

Established in 1970, the Tennessee State University Foundation supports the university’s literary, scientific, educational, scholarship, research, charitable and development goals. The foundation, officials with which could not be reached for contact, operates an office at the campus’ Goodwill Manor Building and seemingly will relocate to the just-purchased structure.

