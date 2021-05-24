A Jefferson Street modernist apartment building located near Tennessee State University has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2607 Jefferson St., the two-story building was constructed in 1963 and offers 12 units. Marketing materials note the building is fully leased.
Carlyle Carroll, vice president, investments, with Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners, owns the 0.21-acre property. He paid $369,000 for it in 2012, according to Metro records.
Carroll has enlisted Marcus & Millichap brokers Patrick Cosgrove, Patrick Rainey and Chandler Burgess to handle the marketing and sale of the building
Of note, local developer and real estate investor D.J. Wootson in November 2020 sold a similar North Nashville apartment building for $2.5 million (read here). Located at 2714 Jefferson St., the two-story building offers 22 units and is known as University City Flats.
