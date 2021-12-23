A North Davidson County warehouse property home to a animatronics company with clients including Disney World has sold for $19.6 million — a relatively noteworthy transaction of late based on price, use and location.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 101 Fernco Drive (and an alternative address of 2834 Brick Church Pike), is a California-based family trust, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
A 77,710-square-foot warehouse sits on the 7.61-acre property and is home to Animax Designs, which creates sculptures, 3D characters, costumes and animation related to the film and television industries.
Charles Fawcett, who founded Animax Designs in 1989, was the seller. Two years ago, he sold the business to Singapore Based CityNeon Holdings but kept ownership of the building and leased it to Animax.
The deal is the equivalent of about $252 per foot based on the warehouse’s size. Few recent deals in this part of North Davidson County have approached the per-foot and purchase prices of the transaction.
According to marketing materials, the building was constructed in 2008 and renovated in 2018. Fawcett paid $6,295,000 for the property in 2017, according to Metro records, before undertaking the upgrades.
Travis Kelty, a local developer, broker and real estate investor who owns Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial, represented Fawcett. Jamie Brandenburg, with Franklin-based Compass Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Marketing materials note Animax Designs will remain the building’s tenant for eight more years. The source said the new owner seemingly has no plans to redevelop the property and made the purchase as a long-term investment.
