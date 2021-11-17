An LLC affiliated with the owner of transpotainment business Joyride Nashville has paid $2.95 million for a building located near the Adventure Science Center — almost twice the figure for which the property last sold three years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
With an address of 924 Vine St. and located in Chestnut Hill, the 0.6-acre property offers a building that years ago accommodated a grocery store focused on global food items.
The seller was a joint venture that paid $1.52 million for the property in December 2018, according to Metro records. The Post was unable to determine details about the seller.
The buying entity is affiliated with Chris Sizemore, founder of Joyride Nashville. Having begun operations in 2015 and billing itself as having accommodated approximately 3 million riders, the business operates from 833 Ninth Ave. S., which is located in Edgehill a few blocks west of the just-sold property. Sizemore, who leases the Edgehill building, told the Post he is not ready to disclose his plans for the property.
Though operating a party bus and a monster truck once owned by John Rich of Big & Rich, Joyride Nashville is perhaps best known for its golf carts (which are sometimes used for brewery and distillery tours).
Brokers were not involved in the transaction.
