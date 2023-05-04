The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has picked a trio of designers to help develop a new home for the cultural center as the state seeks to sell the James K. Polk building downtown and home to TPAC.
No new location has been identified, though Mayor John Cooper suggested TPAC could relocate to the East Bank as the campus including a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans unfolds. TPAC has operated from the Polk building for nearly 50 years.
The Tennessee General Assembly recently approved $200 million for TPAC’s planned move, with an additional $300 million possibly to be included in next year’s budget, contingent on TPAC’s ability to secure donor support.
On Thursday, TPAC announced that it has hired Bjarke Ingels Group of Copenhagen, Boston-based William Rawn Associates and EOA Architects of Nashville to design the future building.
“EOA Architects is honored to be engaged with this world-class team assembled to shape the future for the performing arts in our city and state,” Tracey Ford, EOA principal, said in a release. “As a locally rooted architecture firm, shaping a new home for Tennessee Performing Arts Center is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
A new facility would allow TPAC to grow audiences by an estimated 33 percent, the organization said, and allow for expansion of programming. TPAC is “actively engaged” in site selection and working to identify “philanthropic contributors to unlock the State grant.”
“We are deeply grateful to the governor and General Assembly for granting TPAC the essential financial support to construct a new world-class performing arts center and acknowledging the monumental impact that the arts have on the lives of Tennesseans,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC president and CEO.
“As we take these initial steps toward a cultural vision that represents the future of the performing arts, we are thrilled to work with this incredible team of internationally renowned architects to envision how TPAC will continue to captivate, connect and inspire positive change."
The release notes BIG is involved in projects throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, including with cultural institutions such as the Danish Maritime Museum, the MÉCA Cultural Center (in France) and the forthcoming National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.
William Rawn Associates has undertaken work on performing arts centers, university buildings (including at Harvard and Penn State) and health care facilities, among others.