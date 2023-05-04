TPAC art

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has picked a trio of designers to help develop a new home for the cultural center as the state seeks to sell the James K. Polk building downtown and home to TPAC.  

No new location has been identified, though Mayor John Cooper suggested TPAC could relocate to the East Bank as the campus including a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans unfolds. TPAC has operated from the Polk building for nearly 50 years.