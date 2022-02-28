The owner of Corsair Distillery is planning a multi-unit residential project for a site located near the intersection of Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike in North Davidson County.
According to a Metro document, the project will be called Mulberry Downs and offer 152 townhomes. The project will sit near a Wal-Mart, a Lowe’s and TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Nashville-based entrepreneur Darek Bell will undertake the development via BBDB Investments, LLC. Bell seemingly will need to acquire the 25.4-acre property (see here), which sits on the west side of Dickerson Pike near that street's T-intersection with Mulberry Downs Circle.
Bell has enlisted the local office of Alfred Benesch & Company to handle land-planning and engineering duties. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on March 10 to request a rezoning to specific plan.
A site plan submitted to Metro shows 28 buildings and multiple roads planned for the parcel, which is located about three miles west of Madison.
Mulberry Downs will sit within three blocks of no fewer than four large-scale projects either underway or planned, including Skyline Ridge (read here).
Bell, who is affiliated with Bell Construction but is perhaps best known as the owner of alcoholic beverage company Corsair, could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.