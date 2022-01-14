A North Dakota entity known for a townhome project near Hillsboro Village will seek concept plan approval for a similar development it is eyeing for North Nashville.
Fargo-based Gremada Industries is planning the 18-unit project for a three-parcel site, with addresses of 1034 and 1036 Jefferson St. and 1025 Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd. It paid $3.2 million for the north side property in July 2021.
The future project (phase two of an overall effort) will include three townhome buildings. A document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency notes Franklin-based landscape architecture firm Heibert + Ball Land Design is participating in the effort. The architect is Charlotte-based Bueno.
Gremada has enlisted Nashville-based Split Rock Development to coordinate the effort.
The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Tuesday to seek concept and site plan approval, as the property sits within the agency’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District.
Of note, Split Rock is undertaking for Gremada a 25-unit rowhouse project (read more here) on an adjacent site (the first phase) with a main address of 1020 Jefferson St. Preliminary site work is underway on that effort.
Relatedly, and as noted, in 2019 Gremada paid $3.1 for a Hillsboro Village-area site at 19th Avenue North and Wedgewood Avenue, on which Split Rock oversaw the development of a 20-unit residential project (read here).
Similarly, Gremada is planning a project (no details have been released yet) for a site nearby (with a main address of 1025 Jefferson St.) and for which it recently paid $3.4 million (read here). No plans have been released to date.
