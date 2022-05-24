The effort to undertake the redevelopment of a Music Row site with a 19-story mixed-use building has been scrapped.
In February 2019, Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm Ditto Residential announced initial plans for the building, to be located at 15 Music Square W. (17th Avenue South). The tower would have consisted of ground-floor retail and about 120 apartments. Of note, the project would have marked Ditto Residential’s first development outside of Washington, D.C.
At the time, Ditto had been under contract to buy the property, on which sits a one-story building that turns its side to 17th Avenue in a suburban orientation. However, Martin Ditto, CEO and founder of the company, emailed the Post Monday that the project will not materialize, citing the rising cost of construction materials as a factor.
The structure located at 15 Music Square W. is home to Trident Financial Planning, with the Post unable to contact the property’s owner (Joseph G. Miller) to determine if a sale to an entity other than Ditto Residential is slated.
Adjacent to the property stands the 15-story Virgin Hotel building.
