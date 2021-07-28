Boston-based The Congress Group has significantly revised its development plan related to a SoBro project, with the new proposal showing three buildings and no office space as opposed to the previous iteration with two structures and an office component.
According to a release, the changes are being made due to Metro Planning Department staff feedback.
The Congress Group, which also is developing a SoBro site with a Four Seasons hotel, seeks to undertake what will be called 2nd and Peabody on a site bordered by Peabody Street, Second Avenue, Lea Avenue and Third Avenue. The site sits near Rutledge Hill across Third from the home to the Nashville office of real estate firm Colliers and has a main address of 531 Second Ave. S.
As now envisioned, the project will include 36-story and 32-story multifamily buildings and an 18-floor hotel tower. The orientation of the high-rises — with the hotel in the center — will yield about 50,000 square feet of open space running along Second Avenue (between Lea and Peabody Street) and a 4,500-square-foot public pocket park on Lea Avenue across from a Nashville Fire Department station. The larger green space will offer a playground, water features, a café and a bike shed.
The ground levels of each of the buildings will offer retail and restaurants to activate the green space.
Cube3 (which is co-based in Miami and Boston) is the design architect with Nashville-based Gresham Smith as the architect of record. Three nondescript buildings on the site will need to be razed. Nashville-based real estate investors and developers Mark Bloom and Larry Papel own the nine-parcel property, which The Congress Group has under contract.
Variances to the downtown code related to height will be sought for the project, for which the cost to undertake is not included in the release.
Previously, Congress officials considered a 38-story tower with office and hotel spaces (and rising more than 600 feet, making it the tallest occupiable building in Nashville if standing today). A 33-story multifamily tower, to have stood about 455 feet, would have accompanied the taller high-rise and offered a bit of hotel space. Both buildings (read more here) were slated to have featured retail.
“We have worked very closely with Metro Planning to deliver a revised design for 2nd and Peabody that addresses Nashville’s growth needs within the urban core, places an emphasis on delivering expansive new greenspace and features exceptional design,” Dean Stratouly, president and CEO of The Congress Group, said in the release. “We have put significant time and resources into creating a modified development program that offers a variety of activated ground-level open spaces at an expansive scale in a manner that is unique and an integrative amenity to the surrounding area.”
Jonathan Cardello, Cube3 design architect, said all parking will be underground, with the buildings to offer porte-cochere entrances on Third and deliveries and building services to be incorporated within the parking structures, removing the need to conduct such operations on the surrounding roads.
“It was important to sculpt the buildings and green space to create a truly immersive pedestrian experience for the residents of Nashville,” Cardello said. “Landscape, water features, child play areas, dining terraces and balconies activate all edges of the project. The architecture employs modulated precast T panels and a diamond pattern exoskeleton allowing for light, shadow and texture to bring a richness to the Nashville skyline.”
