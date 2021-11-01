A three-building project is slated for a North Nashville site once home to a O’Reilly Auto Parts in Buena Vista.
Philadelphia-area-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners owns the multi-parcel property, and has filed a request with the Metro Planning Department seeking an overall height modification that, if approved, would allow for buildings of 10, five and four stories.
The 10-floor structure would have an address of 1217-23 Rosa Parks Blvd., with the five-story building to face Monroe Street and the four-floor structure to address Ninth Avenue North. A document filed with the planning department does not note the potential uses of the buildings.
Stoltz acquired the six-parcel site for $7.5 million in June (read more here). The property is regulated via the planning department’s downtown code and located within the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s Phillips-Jackson Street Redevelopment District Overlay.
Stoltz has enlisted the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural duties. A Dec. 9 Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated.
Founded in 1957, Stoltz entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s The Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings. Stoltz, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also owns downtown’s ServiceSource Tower, Midtown’s The Sheds and Loews Vanderbilt Plaza, and Public Square Garage within the central business district.
The O’Reilly business ceased operations due to damage to its building, which faces Rosa L. Parks Boulevard across from Germantown, caused by the March 2020 tornado.
