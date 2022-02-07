Tech companies are providing a welcomed jolt to the nation’s slumbering office sector, emerging as major tenants while many non-tech firms are trying to tear up their leases. This is especially evident in markets such as Nashville that have experienced considerable tech growth.
In 2021, the two largest commercial office leases in the Nashville metropolitan statistic area (MSA) were signed by Chinese social media giant TikTok and French technology company Capgemini. TikTok has leased three floors (each floor of the tower averages 17,000 square feet) from co-working group WeWork at the OneTower located in downtown Nashville, according to a Cushman and Wakefield market report (read here). Similarly, and after announcing its expansion to Nashville and the addition of 1,500 jobs to the area, Capgemini gobbled up more than 25,000 square feet of space in Broadwest, CBRE reported.
Tech’s arrival usually brings an influx of well-paid employees and fills city coffers with property-tax revenue. Its presence has had a positive knock-on effect, helping boost retail, restaurant and other businesses, CBRE Nashville broker Frank Thomasson said.
“Tech will continue to drive rental rate growth across the market,” he added. “As tenants pursue quality, highly amenitized office [buildings], the escalation of asking rates throughout Nashville should continue.”
In the fourth quarter, the overall asking-rental rate (for Class A, B and C buildings) reached a record high of $29.41 per square foot, according to CBRE’s latest report. Additionally, tech companies are now Middle Tennessee’s main source of office space demand, detailed a Cushman and Wakefield report regarding tech’s impact on the market.
Other industries have expanded aggressively in the past, such as financial services in the early 1980s or manufacturing companies in the 1960s. But commercial real estate experts say there is no precedent for technology’s impact on office space.
“This may be the best opportunity that ever existed for office space owners,” said KC Conway, CCIM chief economist. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a single sector drive demand for a specific asset class since the invention of the internal combustion engine ignited the need for industrial space.”
The office demand reflects how fast tech companies continue to grow and the treasure trove of cash at their disposal.
Last year in the Nashville MSA, office construction deliveries broke a historical record, totaling 2.3 million square feet. Unsurprisingly, a tech company was responsible for the largest new construction delivery in Nashville. Asurion’s new built-to-suit headquarters downtown (pictured) added 541,526 square feet to the skyline.
“The pandemic has only made tech companies more dominant within the office sector,” Thomasson said. “While some sectors are holding off on building or leasing amid the uncertainty over the economy and the rising popularity of remote work, tech continues to build, buy and lease space.”
Tech’s dominance is also causing anxiety for some. When tech companies set up shop, they bring a bevy of high-paid employees with them — giving apartment landlords a runway to raise rents.
“The industry’s impact on apartment rents has made cities like Nashville less affordable,” Jessica Lautz, National Association of Realtors vice president of demographics and behavioral insights, said in an interview with CNBC. “That has turned big tech into a boogeyman for a lot of anti-gentrification groups.”
There is no sign that the demand or the anxiety will wane anytime soon in big tech markets like Nashville.
“The closer you get to an Amazon campus,” CCIM's Conway said, “the more new tech companies there are and the higher the rental rates.”
