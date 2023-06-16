1001

1001 W. Kirkland Ave.

 Courtesy of Fresh Hospitality

An East Nashville building home to one of the city’s largest food and beverage industry-focused marketing companies has been offered for sale for $4.95 million.

Located at 1001 W. Kirkland Ave. in Inglewood, the 40,025-square-foot warehouse offers multiple tenants. Fresh Branding — the client list for which includes, or has included, Christie Cookie, Goo Goo Cluster, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Pancake Pantry, among multiple others — is the anchor tenant. The company is a sister business of Nashville’s Fresh Hospitality, which invests in restaurant businesses and restaurant buildings, including those involving Mediterranean fast-casual chain Taziki’s.

