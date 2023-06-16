An East Nashville building home to one of the city’s largest food and beverage industry-focused marketing companies has been offered for sale for $4.95 million.
Located at 1001 W. Kirkland Ave. in Inglewood, the 40,025-square-foot warehouse offers multiple tenants. Fresh Branding — the client list for which includes, or has included, Christie Cookie, Goo Goo Cluster, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Pancake Pantry, among multiple others — is the anchor tenant. The company is a sister business of Nashville’s Fresh Hospitality, which invests in restaurant businesses and restaurant buildings, including those involving Mediterranean fast-casual chain Taziki’s.
A limited partnership affiliated with Fresh Hospitality owns the building and the 2.47 acres on which it sits, having paid $1.2 million for the property in mid-2018, Metro records show.
Matt Bodnar, a partner with Fresh Hospitality, told the Post the company is seeking to sell, as the general East Nashville area is seeing “substantial development.”
“Our partners felt like it was the right time,” he said.
Jesse Goldstein serves as CEO of Fresh Branding, the website for which lists 12 employees and more than 50 current and former clients. Goldstein could not be reached for comment as to if the company — which does marketing and branding work for Fresh Hospitality concepts and for those not owned by the company — is planning a move.
The building on the site opened in 1974 and was renovated in 2018, according to marketing materials. Other tenants include Phoenix of Tennessee, Food Sheriff and Danielle Atkins Photography.
Hackett Precision Company, established in 1960 as a tooling and special machinery builder, owned the building from 1967 to 1989, according to Metro records.