National truck stops operator TA TravelCenters of America is laying off 54 employees as it closes its East Bank location — a move related to a Massachusetts company’s plan to reinvent the site with a mixed-use development.
According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the employees have no union representation and the company has termed the move a “permanent closure,” to be finalized by April 29.
Headquarterd in Westlake, Ohio, TA TravelCenters of America operates locally at 111 N. First St., with some of the company's ancillary businesses and other businesses also located at the property.
As the Post has previously reported, Boston-area-based RMR Group owns the 18-acre property, having acquired a segment of it for $7.6 million in March 2021. An entity affiliated with TA TravelCenters of America quitclaim deeded the bulk of the property to RMR in 2007 for a dollar amount that Metro records do not offer.
The main address of the site — which is bordered by train tracks, North First and Second streets, and Main Street — is 151 N. First St.
RMR, which lists roughly $37 billion of total assets under management, is planning Station East, which could include upwards of nine buildings offering a collective 1,400 residential units, 1.2 million square feet of office space, 600-plus hotel rooms, 225,000 square feet of retail, 180,000 square feet of terrace space and about 2.9 acres of green space. Nashville's Hastings is the architect (read more here).
RMR Group officials declined to comment regarding dates for demolishing the site’s handful of structures and any potential groundbreaking date on Station East.
The property sits with Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.