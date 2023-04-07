National truck stops operator TA TravelCenters of America is laying off 54 employees as it closes its East Bank location — a move related to a Massachusetts company’s plan to reinvent the site with a mixed-use development.

According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the employees have no union representation and the company has termed the move a “permanent closure,” to be finalized by April 29.

