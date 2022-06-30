A commercial building located on the fringe of Sylvan Park and once home to an Enterprise auto rental business has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With an address of 5409 Charlotte Ave., the 780-square-foot building opened in 1977 and sits on a 0.39-acre lot positioned near Richland Creek.
Nashville’s Deford family has owned the property since 2005, with a related family entity having purchased it in 1958, according to Metro records.
The West Nashville property is zoned commercial services, which will allow for commercial uses including retail, restaurant, auto sales and storage facilities.
Marketing materials note the White Bridge Pike and Interstate 40 exit is located about 0.5 miles from the property, which most recently was home to since-closed used-vehicles business Music City Motors.
The Deford family has enlisted Cameron Bice and Matt Cooper, agents with Baker Storey McDonald Properties, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
