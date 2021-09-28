A Sylvan Heights site once eyed for a multi-unit residential building has now been offered for sale for about $3.95 million.
Urban View West LLC, which owns the property, had been eyeing a structure with at least 22 residences, likely three-story townhomes. The address is 3312 Charlotte Ave., with the 0.63-acre property located just west of Interstate 440. The LLC acquired the property in August 2019 for $2.85 million, according to Metro records.
The property previously was home to a building accommodating Holston Gases (pictured), with Climb Nashville West located about a block to the west and both Bro’s Cajun Cuisine and Calypso Café nearby. The two-story, 6,510-square-foot building on the property was opened in 1983 and is zoned commercial services.
Based on the building’s size, the offering is the equivalent of $606 per square foot. That figure ranks among the highest ever asked related to properties that have recently sold within the general West Nashville area.
Based on acreage, the offering is about $144 per foot. For comparison, a commercially zoned property located at 3509 Charlotte Ave. is being offered for about $106 per foot based on acreage (read here).
Martin Lovelace, a member of the LLC with Victor Bartley and a third unnamed person, told the Post in April 2020 the project was to have been called Urban View West. Similarly, Bartley’s Sixty Four Investments, a real estate investment consulting company, was to have participated in the project.
The owners have enlisted Andrew Coulton and Heather Warmbrod with Brentwood-based Westgate Enterprises to handle the marketing and leasing of the property.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy's District 24.
