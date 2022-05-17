A commercial building located in The Nations and last home to casual restaurant Burger Joint is slated for a sushi restaurant, according to a Metro document.
The owner of the property, with an address of 5511 Centennial Blvd., is Mikyung Bang — who could not be reached for comment.
A permit application notes Maru Nations is planned for the building, with the document referencing a “sushi restaurant." East Nashville is home to Maru Sushi and Grill, while Hendersonville also offers a Maru. Bang owns and operates those two restaurants, too.
Bang in early April acquired the property for $2.46 million — more than three times the figure for which it changed ownership hands three years ago (read here).
According to a release issued at the time, the transaction possibly set a record for the West Nashville district based on the $1,162 per square foot figure the small building commanded.
The seller was 51st Deli LLC. That entity is affiliated with Burger Joint and paid $770,000 for the property in January 2019, Metro records show.
The property is located across Centennial Boulevard from Silo Bend. Constructed in 1940, the one-story building that houses Burger Joint was last home to H & H Market.
Other food and beverage businesses located on or near Centennial and west of 51st Avenue North include Ugly Mug Coffee Café and Roastery, Centennial Café, Daddy’s Dogs, Oscar’s Taco Shop, White Bison Coffee and The Centennial.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
