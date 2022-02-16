People moving to Nashville from out of town can far outspend locals in the housing market, according to a new study from online brokerage Redfin.
In 2021, the average buyer moving to Nashville had a $736,900 budget, compared to an average budget of $573,400 for local buyers. That 28.5-percent gap was the largest among the cities analyzed by Redfin.
Other cities with big gaps between budgets for out-of-towners and locals included Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta and Miami. Local buyers had a higher budget than newcomers in just seven (mostly in California) out of 49 cities included in the study.
Redfin cited high costs of living in the cities newcomers left behind as a major contributor to the higher budgets. Los Angeles was the most common origin for people moving to Nashville, according to the report. And the average home sale in L.A. ($950,000) was more than double the average home sale in Nashville (about $411,000).
Nashville peer cities Raleigh and Charlotte recorded percentage of 10.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively. (See the full report here.)
“We’re seeing a lot of out-of-state transplants, mostly from states like California that have an income tax,” Hope Geyer, a Redfin agent in Nashville, said in a release. “People moving from the West Coast will pay way over asking price without batting an eye. In their eyes, they’re getting a deal. It’s really hard for locals to compete right now, and it can be devastating for first-time buyers who aren’t able to offset high prices by selling a home before they buy a new one.”
