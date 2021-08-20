Three years after paying $6.55 million for a Midtown property where it planned to develop two hotels, an Atlanta-based hotel development company has yet to undertake work on the site.
The North Point Hospitality property contains parcels with addresses of 1901 Church St., 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St. It is located about one block east of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.
According to a release issued in 2018, the development's first phase was to have consisted of a 200-room full-service hotel located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Church and 19th Avenue. A future phase two was to have included a hotel with 150 rooms at the northwest corner of Hayes and 19th.
The release did not note the number of floors of either. A previously issued permit related to water and sewer availability has been canceled, suggesting the project will not materialize — or at least not as originally planned.
Jay Patel, North Point's president and CEO, could not be reached for comment regarding the status of the project, and it is unclear if North Point has scrapped the effort.
North Point undertook the $140 million, 470-room tri-branded Marriott hotel project in SoBro on Korean Veterans Boulevard. It also developed the Midtown site accommodating a Home2Suites by Hilton on Division Street and an adjacent Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway.
