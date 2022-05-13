Three years after landing Metro approval, Knoxville-based development company The 9 Group has yet to being construction of a two-hotel structure in The Gulch and the project’s status remains unclear.
If undertaken, the eight-story building would offer a collective 214 rooms and 164 garage parking spaces at 602 Ninth Ave. S. The two hotels — a Tru by Hilton and a Hampton Inn — would share meeting space, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved some design details in June 2019.
The 9 Group, via Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC, paid $6.9 million for the roughly 0.9-acre property in late 2016, according to Metro records.
Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding why the project has yet to start and if the effort has been scrapped. Founded in 1976, The 9 Group offers no company website or major online presence.
Gatlinburg-based Trotter De Foe Architects had been handling design. However, the firm does not list the project on its website. Franklin-based Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. also was participating.
An early-2018 groundbreaking originally had been tentatively eyed.
Read more here.
