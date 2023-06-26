Simon

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York

 Courtesy of Simon

One year after the owner of The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills announced it would partner with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners to develop a Nashville-area site with a high-end outlet retail center, the status of that effort remains unclear.

As the Post reported in June 2022, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group had been eyeing a 2023 start date for the planned facility (read here).