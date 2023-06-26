One year after the owner of The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills announced it would partner with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners to develop a Nashville-area site with a high-end outlet retail center, the status of that effort remains unclear.
As the Post reported in June 2022, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group had been eyeing a 2023 start date for the planned facility (read here).
A release at that time did not note a specific location but, instead, referenced the center will be located in the market's "southern high-income area, capitalizing on the region's phenomenal growth."
AJ Capital Partners officials declined to comment and Simon officials could not be reached for comment.
The center is slated to be similar to Simon's Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California, with entrances addressing the outdoors as opposed to an enclosed mall. The center will offer approximately 300,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants.
AJ Capital Partners has developed urban Nashville sites with hotels such as Thompson Nashville, Soho House Nashville and Graduate Nashville and retail space such as May Hosiery Co-op and Nashville Warehouse (both in Wedgewood-Houston).
Simon acquired Taubman Centers (the former Mall at Green Hills owner) in 2020 for $3.6 billion.