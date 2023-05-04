More than one year after a Midtown property was rezoned to accommodate a mixed-use project, on-site work has yet to begin and the status of the development is unclear.
As the Post reported in February 2022 following the Metro Planning Commission rezoning, Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality seeks a main tower (a residential building with 311 units) that will rise 28 stories (295 feet) facing Church Street, with a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors and address Hayes Street. The addresses are 1901 and 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St., with the property located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
A small retail space will be included in the residential building, which South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners will undertake in conjunction with North Point.
Neither North Point nor Greystar officials could be reached for comment, and neither company offers images or information about the project on its website. Similarly, Washington, D.C.-based R2L, the architect for the project and the designer for Greystar's two-tower project (apartment building Fallyn and Hotel Fraye) at 19th Avenue South and Broadway, does not list the project on its website.
North Point paid $6.55 million for the property in mid-2018. The company developed the SoBro site of the 470-room tri-branded Marriott hotel project, located at Fifth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard. It also developed the Midtown site that accommodates a Home2Suites by Hilton on Division Street and an adjacent Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway.