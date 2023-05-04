North Point

The project as seen from Hayes Street with the hotel building in the foreground

 Courtesy of North Point, Greystar

More than one year after a Midtown property was rezoned to accommodate a mixed-use project, on-site work has yet to begin and the status of the development is unclear.

As the Post reported in February 2022 following the Metro Planning Commission rezoning, Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality seeks a main tower (a residential building with 311 units) that will rise 28 stories (295 feet) facing Church Street, with a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors and address Hayes Street. The addresses are 1901 and 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St., with the property located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

