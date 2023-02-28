The State of Tennessee has paid about $1.46 million for a small property located underneath downtown’s Broadway viaduct and needed as part of the effort to replace the aging structure — the second such transaction this year.
The seller of the 0.23-acre piece of Gulch land, with an address of 2 11th Ave. S. and located under the existing viaduct, was an LLC affiliated with Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties. Metro records note Highwoods paid $6 million for the property in early 2020, and it is unclear if other parcels were involved in that purchase and if the full parcel or a segment of it was sold in this most recent transaction.
The deal follows the State of Tennessee having paid $528,880 in January for a 0.05-acre sliver of land at 1 11th Ave. S. The seller was an LLC affiliated with veteran Nashville-based real estate developer and investor Jim Caden (read here).
Highwoods bought the just-sold property from Caden’s group in the 2020 transaction, Metro records show. Relatedly, Highwoods is planning a multi-building mixed-use development on nearby property (read here).
The $1,467,180 deal is the equivalent of about $146 per foot, with few (if any) comparable transactions having been undertaken in the past to provide context due to the distinctive nature of the real estate. The deal involving Caden’s group was the equivalent of about $243 per foot, for comparison.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is fully underway with construction of the future viaduct (read here). The bridge has been narrowed from six lanes to four lanes (two in each direction), with a full eight-week closure to be required during mid-summer.
The utilitarian and car-centric design of the viaduct has drawn criticism from various parties, who contend the future structure will be neither aesthetically fitting for its important location nor fully functional related to non-auto usage (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.