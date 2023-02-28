Viaduct

Broadway Viaduct

 Courtesy TDOT, Gresham Smith

The State of Tennessee has paid about $1.46 million for a small property located underneath downtown’s Broadway viaduct and needed as part of the effort to replace the aging structure — the second such transaction this year.

The seller of the 0.23-acre piece of Gulch land, with an address of 2 11th Ave. S. and located under the existing viaduct, was an LLC affiliated with Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties. Metro records note Highwoods paid $6 million for the property in early 2020, and it is unclear if other parcels were involved in that purchase and if the full parcel or a segment of it was sold in this most recent transaction.

