Groundbreaking looms on a mixed-use building at One City — with the structure to be the tallest at the West Nashville site.
The future 15-story building will offer about 360,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.
The address of the future tower will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard (see here). Relatedly, 5 City Blvd is name of the future tower.
Chicago-based Convexity Properties owns the 2.17-acre property, having paid $11.7 million for it in October 2021. The site is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
The Convexity website lists a fourth quarter start for the project and a fall 2024 completion. The website also offers a recently posted video.
The architect is Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, with the local office of JE Dunn to serve as general contractor.
5 City Blvd is expected to rise about 200 feet, making it one of Nashville’s tallest buildings located west of 31st Avenue.
Convexity is the real estate and development arm of DRW, which was founded in the late 1980s and also offers venture capital and crypto arms. DRW has real estate holdings in, among other cities, London, Montreal, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv, according to its website. Notable projects include the 1.4-million-square-foot BMO Tower under construction in Chicago. The company also developed a Chicago site with the Viceroy Hotel and is underway with the 30-story 1900 Lawrence tower (700,000 square feet) in Denver.
Convexity has enlisted Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to market the office space.
The approximately 20-acre One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”) is seeing Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. underway (on about 1.6 acres) with seven-story residential building Broadstone One City (read here).
In addition, New York-based real estate investment trust Safehold Inc. owns a site adjacent to One City and near Interstate 440 and on which it has enlisted Houston-based Guefen Development Partners to oversee the development of the previously mentioned 10-story apartment building Haven at Charlotte (read here).