Groundbreaking seemingly looms on what will rank as one of Nashville’s more distinctive mixed-use buildings.
Recently, the Metro Planning Commission approved the rezoning and bonus height requests for The Miles, to rise 19 floors and offer micro residential units and retail space. The tower will be undertaken in SoBro at 516, 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South), with Los Angeles-based ELK Development overseeing the effort.
The nation’s micro-unit apartment building movement — such residences are rarely more than 500 square feet with some as small as 100 square feet — is relatively new to Nashville. Of note, micro-unit building Rutledge Flats (read more here) is fully under construction. Wedgewood-Houston is home to Martin Flats (read here).
In addition to landing MPC approval, ELK has now applied for a permit to demolish two nondescript buildings on the site to accommodate construction of The Miles.
ELK paid $14.55 million for the properties in December 2021. The three parcels offer a collective 0.96 acres and sit at the northeast corner of the intersection of Lewis Way and Lea Avenue. To the immediate north of the future tower is the building home to Bar Sovereign.
Nashville-based architect ESa has designed The Miles. Two retail spaces and a courtyard will address Lewis Way.
ELK officials could not be reached for comment. The company website notes seven projects but offers no specific markets. A LinkedIn page references ELK’s more than $200 million in assets under development in the Los Angeles market and that some of its residential properties offer furnished units.
