A spring opening is being tentatively eyed for a brewery to take the Gulch building space last home to Jackalope Brewing Co.

The building, with an address of 701 Eighth Ave. S., eventually will be home to Marble Fox Brewing Company. Middle Tennessee-based John Eibl Sr., John Eibl Jr. and Andrew Brophy own the craft beer company, with the future brewery to be their first.

