A spring opening is being tentatively eyed for a brewery to take the Gulch building space last home to Jackalope Brewing Co.
The building, with an address of 701 Eighth Ave. S., eventually will be home to Marble Fox Brewing Company. Middle Tennessee-based John Eibl Sr., John Eibl Jr. and Andrew Brophy own the craft beer company, with the future brewery to be their first.
Eibl Sr. told the Post the team is now in the permitting process. He declined to disclose Marble Fox Brewing Company LLC’s lease deal with owner North Point Hospitality. However, he said the lease does offer some flexibility for both parties.
Eibl Sr. said Marble Fox hopes to have five or six year-round ales and lagers, and multiple specialty and seasonal offerings. He anticipates the business to employ upwards of 12 people, with ownership not disclosing the cost to get operational.
Eibl Sr. — whose late grandfather worked for Pabst Brewing Co. and whose great-grandfather was the brewmaster for the since-closed Foxhead Brewing in Waukesha, Wisconsin — said the interior layout of the space will remain as is. However, the vibe and décor will be updated and more upscale and vibrant than that of the former Jackalope space.
The effort to get the business operational comes about one year after Atlanta-based North Point paid $5.5 million for the 0.32-acre property. As the Post reported at the time, North Point is planning a 24-story hotel building for the site (read here).
Of note, that December 2021 deal is the equivalent of about $382 per foot and about $16.66 million per acre, seemingly setting a local record at the time.
North Point will also team with Greystar Real Estate Partners on a mixed-used development (hotel, retail and apartments) in Midtown (read here).
Jackalope CEO and co-founder Bailey Spaulding announced in 2021 The Den taproom would not reopen in the small building now planned for Marble Fox.
Jackalope has operated its The Ranch taproom and brewery in Wedgewood-Houston since 2018 (read here).
To the rear of the building in which Marble Fox will brew its beer, Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential remains under construction on Modera Gulch, which is expected to be completed in 2023. That building will include a taproom from Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing (read here).
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.