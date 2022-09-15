Local entrepreneur Shannon Terry — who previously owned and sold college sports recruiting websites rivals.com and 247Sports in high-profile deals — has paid $6.75 million for a South Nashville warehouse.

Previously home to environmental testing laboratory company Test America and located near The Black Abbey Brewing Company, the building offers an address of 2960 Foster Creighton Drive.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.28.10 PM.png

Shannon Terry
Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.34.51 PM.png

2960 Foster Creighton Drive

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.