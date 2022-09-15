Local entrepreneur Shannon Terry — who previously owned and sold college sports recruiting websites rivals.com and 247Sports in high-profile deals — has paid $6.75 million for a South Nashville warehouse.
Previously home to environmental testing laboratory company Test America and located near The Black Abbey Brewing Company, the building offers an address of 2960 Foster Creighton Drive.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was TA Partners, which seemingly acquired the 2.06-acre property for $2 million in 2000. Steve Horrell, principal broker with Nashville-based Horrell Company, was a member of the partnership.
The property is located near both Berry Hill and One Hundred Oaks.
Pinnacle Bank has provided Terry a loan, valued at about $11.68 million, according to a separate document.
Jeremiah Pyron, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont, represented Terry.
Terry, a Lipscomb University graduate who now serves as CEO for Brentwood-based sports site On3.com, could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the building. He sold rivals.com to Yahoo for $98 million in 2007 and 247Sports to Viacom/CBS for an undisclosed sum in 2015.
