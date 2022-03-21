A retail space located near downtown’s Printers Alley is slated for a small restaurant to specialize in frozen shots and charcuterie boards.
According to a Metro permit application, MJs Chill Spot will be located in the ground level mixed-use building Noel Garage, with a general address of 300 Church St. and the home of Ms. Kelli’s Karaoke Bar, Adeline Roz, King's Corner Market and Lonnie’s Western Room.
The owner of MJs Chill Spot seemingly is Meredith Ryan Yert, who could not be reached for comment.
MJs Chill Spot will take 800 square feet of space apparently located at 310 Church St. and once home to wine bar 615 Wine Cellar.
New York-based Palatine Capital Partners owns the building, an art deco structure, having paid about $9.25 million for it in mid-2015, Metro records show.
