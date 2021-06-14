A South Nashville property with a building home to a uniform making business has been listed for sale for $10 million.
Located at 1727 Elm Hill Pike and constructed in 1972, the warehouse offers about 52,265 feet and sits on 3.87 acres. The offering is the equivalent of $191 per square foot based on the building’s size.
The Band Hall, a costume and uniform manufacturing business, operates from the structure. Donald Hall owns both the business (via KH Enterprises Inc.) and property. He paid $1,015,000 for the property in 2003, according to Metro records.
Hall is listing the property himself via loopnet.com.
The property is located about four miles from downtown and four miles from Nashville International Airport in an area sometimes called Spence Lane.
