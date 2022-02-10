Three South Nashville properties have been offered for sale for $3 million, after having originally been listed in August 2021 and then, seemingly, taken off the market.
The trio offers addresses of 604-606-610 Fesslers Lane, with one building located on the overall 0.72-acre site. That 9,996-square-foot structure accommodates Prohibition Proper Barbershop, Jon’s Market and Nashville Auto Repair.
A general partnership owns the properties, having paid $725,000 for them in 2017, Metro records show.
The partnership, details about which the Post has been unable to determine, has enlisted David Stremic with Compass Commercial to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“The property offers a distinctive development opportunity as it is within an opportunity zone and offers unobstructed views of the city,” Stremic said. “Additionally, the property is located on a busy arterial between Murfreesboro Road and the Interstate 40 on-and-off ramps.”
