A South Nashville office building for which construction was completed in late 2020 has sold for $3.35 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 432 Melrose Ave. in the Grandview Heights area near Nolensville Road, is Wonder Properties LLC. That entity is affiliated with Nashville residents Greg Wright and Courtney Wright. The Wrights, who could not be reached for comment, own and operate speech language pathology practice KidPRO, which is located on Trousdale Drive near the just-purchased property.
The seller was Miss Pat LLC, which is affiliated with the late Patricia Sneed. Of note, Sneed, who died in 2009 at age 74, was a member of Nashville’s Sneed family, members of which own long-running local masonry company WASCO.
The two-story building sits on 0.47 acres and offers 10,420 square feet. Based on the building’s size, the sale is the equivalent of $321 per foot.
Located south of The Fairgrounds Nashville, the property offers an alternative address of 2320 Eugenia Ave.
The seller was represented by Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate. Kevin Ziomek, senior vice president with the local office of JLL, represented the Wrights, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
