The Wedgewood-Houston land and building last home to the Masjid Al-Farooq mosque has been offered for sale for $2.6 million.
The listing follows the owner, Islamic Center of Tennessee, having paid $1.1 million for the property in March 2020.
Sitting on a three-parcel site of 0.47 acres, the building is located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and offers addresses of 1413-1421-1423 Fourth Ave. S.
Masjid Al-Farooq, also known as Al-Farooq Islamic Center, garnered headlines in early 2010 after being spray-painted with anti-Muslim graffiti (read here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
Davidson County is home to roughly 12 mosques and Muslim community centers. Al-Farooq Islamic Center operates at 67 Thompson Lane, near Interstate 24, having relocated there shortly after the 2020 sale.
For context, Al-Farooq Islamic Center Inc. — the seller in the 2020 transaction — paid $199,000 for the property in September 2001, according to Metro records. Prior to that, the property changed ownership hands in 1979 for $45,000, in 1990 for $50,000 and in March 2001 for $150,000.
Islamic Center of Tennessee has enlisted Nashville-based Premier Ventures LLC (Wayne Blanchard) to handle the marketing of the property.
Marketing materials note the property is suitable to be redeveloped, with multiple nearby projects either underway or planned.
For example, the local office of SomeraRoad is under construction on mixed-use Emblem Park (read here) at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. Similarly, CA South plans a residential building at 1425 Fourth Ave. S., property for which the Nashville-based company paid $5.2 million in December 2021 (read here).
In addition, locally based developer Lee Zoller is underway with a mixed-use building (read here), to be called The Pitch, on a 1.67-acre triangular lot at 1621 Ensley Blvd. Also, a 1.3-acre multi-parcel property at 1308 Fourth Ave. S. is slated to be sold and redeveloped by the team seeking a Ritz-Carlton hotel in SoBro (read here).
