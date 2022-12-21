The Wedgewood-Houston land and building last home to the Masjid Al-Farooq mosque has been offered for sale for $2.6 million.

The listing follows the owner, Islamic Center of Tennessee, having paid $1.1 million for the property in March 2020.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.