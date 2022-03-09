A South Nashville commercial building located next to the building housing the roasting and administrative operations of local café chain Frothy Monkey has sold for about $1.99 million.
The property offers an address of 206 Cole Ave. and is home to Ken Binkley Sign Co.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, is the new owner of the building.
The seller was an LLC that owns multiple properties located near the just-sold property. Nathaniel Beaver, owner of Infinity Hospitality — which manages and owns downtown’s Bell Tower and the Bridge Building — is a member of the LLC.
Of note, Infinity Hospitality earlier this year announced plans to reinvent The Estate at Cherokee Dock, the former home of country music singer Reba McEntire, into a an event venue and resort, wilsonpost.com reports.
The selling LLC also owns the building accommodating Frothy Monkey, with an address of 201 Blanton Ave. Jennifer Sheets, who co-owns Frothy Monkey with Ryan Pruitt, relocated to the building in mid-2020 from a SoBro building at 613 Ewing Ave.
Michael Havens, senior director of brokerage services with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, oversaw the sale for the LLC with colleagues Ronnie Wenzler (executive director) and Madison Wenzler (senior associate).
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
