Officials with South Korean logistics company Shinhung Global USA Inc. announced Wednesday they will invest $10 million to expand operations with a new distribution facility in Clarksville.
According to a release, the project will yield 83 jobs in the Montgomery County city. The company is located at 191 Stone Container Dr.
Shinhung bills itself as a “major supplier” for LG Electronics USA, with the expansion to improve the company’s proximity and logistics related to LG’s appliance manufacturing facility in Montgomery County.
The expansion will be undertaken three years after Shinhung began operations in Clarksville and is expected to bolster the company’s international operations in third-party logistics, global sourcing, forwarding and vendor-managed inventory.
The Clarksville location represents Shinhung’s sole U.S. operation.
"Since establishing our company in Tennessee in 2018, there have been many experiences that helped us decide to invest and move forward in building our own warehouse,” Yu Sung Park, Shinhung Global USA president, said in the release. “We really appreciate the help that this state, the Clarksville Industrial Development Board and LG Electronics have provided to us as we expand our business. We hope to continue to be a valuable partner to Tennessee and the U.S.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might be providing. Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in the release South Korean companies have invested $545 million in Tennessee since 2016.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $808 million in capital investment, according to the state agency.
