A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is being eyed for a South Davidson County property located about two blocks south of the busy Nolensville and Old Hickory Boulevard intersection.

According to a permit application, the grocery will take space in a building once home to Tusculum Ace Hardware and with an address of 5821 Nolensville Pike. The property is located not quite one mile north of mixed-used development Lennox Village.

The Nashville area offers three Sprouts (located in Bellevue, Brentwood and Murfreesboro). Based in Phoenix and home to about 35,000 employees prior to the pandemic, the brand bills itself as focusing on natural and organic foods.

Sprouts art

5821 Nolensville Pike

Greenville, South Carolina-based RealtyLink paid approximately $3.3 million for the Nolensville Road property in August 2020, as the Post previously reported (read here). The company specializes in suburban retail and restaurant buildings, having completed and/or owning more than 600 projects in 28 states. RealtyLink operates six regional offices.

Cor3 Design, also based in Greenville, is the architect, the permit notes.

The approximately 23,000-square-foot building slated for Sprouts seemingly last accommodated home goods retail store Liquidation Center.

RealtyLink officials could not be reached for comment.

