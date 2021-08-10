Three SoBro properties — including a building home to Sherwin-Williams Paints — have been offered for sale for $22 million.
Based on asking price, the listing is one of the more robust based on asking price the fast-changing district has seen recently, according to multiple sources.
The three parcels (with two buildings) offer addresses of 407 Lafayette St., 833 Fourth Ave. S. and 835 Fourth Ave. S. The Sherwin-Williams operates from the Lafayette Street building (which opened in 1946 and offers 15,000 square feet), with a Domino’s pizza delivery eatery the tenant in the building at 835 Fourth (constructed in 1950 and covering 5,285 square feet). The other parcel is raw land.
Collectively, the three properties offer 1.41 acres and are listed as the equivalent of $1,085 per foot based on the sizes of the two buildings (20,285 square feet) and about $358 based on acreage.
The owner is an LLC based in Brentwood and for which the Post was unable to determine details.
The LLC has enlisted David Stremic, a senior advisor with the Nashville office of Compass Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"I feel the property offers strong value due to its visibility," Stremic said. "While the price may at first glance seem stout, this is the first large parcel available for development that you see entering the city from the airport into downtown along the interstate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.