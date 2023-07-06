New York-based real estate investment and development giant Tishman Speyer is planning two 49-story towers — with one to offer seemingly the city’s tallest occupiable floor if standing today — on SoBro property it owns.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the project is being called 133 KVB and will include residential, hotel and retail spaces, along with a public park.
Tishman Speyer — which has paid about $39.47 million for the property on which the two skyscrapers will rise — will need concept plan approval from the MDHA Design Review Committee (a July 18 meeting is scheduled) and, eventually, bonus height from Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
According to the document, one tower will site at 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. and stand 574 feet. Currently, the Four Seasons, at 542 feet, likely offers Nashville’s tallest occupiable floor. Similarly, residential and retail tower 505 rises 523 feet.
The AT&T tower is the city’s tallest building at 617 feet; however, at least 50 feet of its height is derived from two decorative spires. Nashville development company Giarratana remains under construction with 1010 Church, a residential tower to rise 750 feet.
The other Tishman Speyer high-rise is slated to stand about 512 feet and will address Peabody Street.
Both buildings will share a base (with about half the parking below grade) and a green space to be open to the public and to be located on the east side of the development facing both Hermitage and First avenues.
The document does not note the number of residential units but references both condominiums and apartments. As noted, a hotel component is planned.
By right, Tishman Speyer can develop the site (which sits where SoBro and Rutledge Hill overlap) with buildings of 30 floors. The company will seek additional story height via Metro’s bonus height program (which allows more levels than otherwise for exceptional design and LEED-certified work, among other metrics).
Nashville design firm Hastings is the architect.
Andrew Lohrfink, Tishman Speyer's managing director overseeing acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta, declined comment.
The submission of the 44-page electronic document comes after a Tishman Speyer entity in April paid $10,176,000 for the two-building Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex at 430-464 Presidential Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South). (Read more here.)
Relatedly, Tishman Speyer — via KVB NV Hotel LLC and 133 KVB Resi Property LP, respectively — paid $27 million for a 1.21-acre property at 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. in early February and $2.3 million for an adjacent property in mid-March.
The real estate purchases followed Tishman Speyer’s seemingly having added two hotel development companies as partners in the project. That move, which immediately followed the $27 million transaction, involved Tishman Speyer’s selling for $29 million a portion of the property.
The ownership group in the $29 million sale included Newport Beach, Calif.-based hotel development company T2 Hospitality. In addition, Chattanooga-based hotel development company Vision Hospitality Group ostensibly will be involved in the effort to redevelop the overall site, which also offers two small buildings in addition to the two Rutledge Terrace Condominiums structures.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankee Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 33 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees. The company is perhaps best known for its development of urban sites with office towers.