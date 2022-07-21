Cambria art

Cambria is seen on the left, with the recently opened 1 Hotel to the right.

A Massachusetts hospitality investment and management company has paid $93.5 million for SoBro’s Cambria Nashville Downtown Hotel.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality Hotel Group now owns the 16-story hotel tower. The address is 118 Eighth Ave. S., with the property located near numerous other hotels and the Music City Center.

