A Massachusetts hospitality investment and management company has paid $93.5 million for SoBro’s Cambria Nashville Downtown Hotel.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality Hotel Group now owns the 16-story hotel tower. The address is 118 Eighth Ave. S., with the property located near numerous other hotels and the Music City Center.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality. An LLC affiliated with San Francisco-based Fillmore Capital Group paid $4.5 million for the property in 2014 and redeveloped it with the hotel structure, with ground having broken in 2016. Fillmore Capital Group then seemingly transferred ownership, according to its website, to Concord Hospitality in 2019 in a deal for which Metro records are unclear.
The Cambria offers 255 rooms. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $366,666 per key — with previous similar deals having commanded a bit more. Designed by Hammond, Louisiana-based Holly & Smith Architects, the hotel building opened in 2018 and has been managed by Choice Hotels. It accommodates restaurant and bar NashHouse Southern Spoon and Saloon.
In addition to investing in and managing hotel properties, Pyramid provides construction, revenue management and sales/marketing services related to the hospitality industry, according to the company website. This seemingly is Pyramid’s initial foray into Nashville.
A separate document notes Pyramid has landed a loan, valued at $62 million, from Bank of America.
Established in 1999, Pyramid is a privately owned company that manages more than 90 hotels with approximately 12,000 employees across the United States, the Caribbean, Ireland and the UK.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
