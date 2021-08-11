Hand Cut Chophouse — an Arizona-based American fare restaurant whose parent company also manages Lower Broadway bar Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row — seemingly is slated to take space at the Embassy Suites Hotel that will soon open in SoBro.
Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group is the parent company of the restaurant, which specializes in burgers, salads and pasta dishes and seemingly operates only the one location in the Arizona city.
Riot, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also manages six other restaurants. Of note, Gilbert, Arizona, is home to a Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
A permit notes Wichita, Kansas-based LK Architecture is overseeing the build-out of the space, with the address to be 710 Demonbreun St.
Miami-based investment firm Starwood Capital Group created the 1 Hotel brand and is developing the site with Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC and High Street Real Estate Partners of Atlanta. Starwood officials could not be reached for comment.
With construction nearing completion at the northeast corner of the intersection of Demonbreun Street and Eighth Avenue South, the 30-story Embassy Suites will be joined by 1 Hotel, standing 18 floors. (Previously, the 1 Hotel was to have been a Curio hotel.) Read more here.
