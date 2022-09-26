1 Hotel.jpeg

1 Hotel Nashville and Embassy Suites

The owner of a two-hotel project located in SoBro on Demonbreun Street is accusing its contractor of significant delays and defective work that have cost the business millions of dollars in lost revenue and repairs.

Global investment fund Starwood Capital Group, Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate and High Street Real Estate Partners of Atlanta developed the site with the dual-hotel project, with LK Architecture designing the two-tower structure. The 30-story Embassy Suites portion of the project opened in June, with the 18-story 1 Hotel following in July. That was about a year after the original targeted completion date and, according to a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday, there remains plenty of work at the site.

Download PDF 1 Hotel lawsuit