The owner of a two-hotel project located in SoBro on Demonbreun Street is accusing its contractor of significant delays and defective work that have cost the business millions of dollars in lost revenue and repairs.
Global investment fund Starwood Capital Group, Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate and High Street Real Estate Partners of Atlanta developed the site with the dual-hotel project, with LK Architecture designing the two-tower structure. The 30-story Embassy Suites portion of the project opened in June, with the 18-story 1 Hotel following in July. That was about a year after the original targeted completion date and, according to a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday, there remains plenty of work at the site.
7th Avenue Nashville Hotel Owner LLC filed suit against Mississippi-based W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, detailing the owner’s allegations about the project with a total cost north of $200 million.
Among the alleged issues detailed by the hotels’ owner: The 1 Hotel rooftop bar structure was never completed and is still not open, Yates allowed the roofs of both structures to be damaged possibly resulting in $1 million in repairs, leaks in the 1 Hotel spa and Embassy Suites service elevator have not been addressed, 15 rooms in the 1 Hotel have not been finished, some work was not done in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the owner has enlisted two other contractors to finish some of the work and make repairs.
“We were surprised and disappointed by the lawsuit,” Yates spokesperson Jared Fuller said. “We completely disagree with the allegations made against us, that, of course, only tell one side of the story. Despite facing a myriad of obstacles, including COVID and global supply chain challenges, the Embassy Suites/1 Hotel project opened this summer to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The quality of the project speaks for itself. We will respond in the appropriate forum and look forward to collecting the amounts due to our subcontractors and us.”
The hotels’ owner, through its attorneys at Baker Donelson, referred the Post to the court filings. The hotels’ owner alleged in filings that “these failures in Yates’ performance are jeopardizing occupancy and use of the hotels and have caused the Owner to incur substantial damages.”
The two parties’ signed a construction contract in late 2017, according to court filings. The owner gave notice that Yates could start construction in April 2019, with a guaranteed maximum price of $189,808,276.77. The completion date was targeted for July 27, 2021.
The two parties agreed that, due to COVID-19 impacts, the deadline should be extended, eventually to Dec. 1, 2021. The guaranteed maximum price also was increased to more than $230 million. The project owner estimates damages well into the millions of dollars, both for lost revenue and repairs.