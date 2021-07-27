A SoBro commercial building once home to office equipment supplier Laser One has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 712 Fourth Ave. S. and offering about 13,700 square feet, the modernist building sits on a 0.65-acre site near the intersection of Fourth and Lafayette Street. It most recently served as the home of MJM Architects and will in August see tenant Project Return, a nonprofit, vacate.
A trust that includes Mike Yarbrough, who founded Laser One in 1989, owns the property. Yarbrough acquired the site in January 2000 for $295,000, according to Metro records.
The property, which includes 30 surface parking spaces, is zoned to accommodate office, retail, residential and/or hotel uses. Nearby is the site on which Heaven’s Door eventually will operate, in part, from a former church building at 410 Elm St. (Read more here.)
Yarbrough has enlisted Vickie Saito and Tony Vaughn, senior vice president and executive vice president, respectively, of Colliers International Nashville, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The building is also available for lease, including short-term.
“This is a highly visible corner location in the rapidly developing downtown SoBro district," Saito emailed the Post. "The existing structure offers maximum flexibility for short- or long-term creative uses with much potential for headquarters and/or future redevelopment.”
