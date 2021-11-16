Two SoBro properties — one recognized as the home of the Peabody Corner Marketplace food court and both located near multiple hotels — have been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The properties offer addresses of 504 Fourth Ave. S. and 319 Peabody St., with no fewer than 11 hotels operating from sites no more than two blocks in any direction. The hotels include Omni, The Joseph and Holiday Inn.
An LLC owns the two properties, having paid $8.51 million in June for the 504 Fourth Ave. S. property and $184,000 in 1992 for the 319 Peabody St. property. The former offers a nondescript one-story building constructed in 1968 and with no tenant (it previously accommodated the construction team involved with the JW Marriott project in SoBro). The latter is home to the aformentioned Peabody Corner Marketplace and was built in 2006.
The two properties offer a collective 0.96 acres.
Peabody Corner Marketplace offers an interior commons seating area and various fast-casual concepts, with an emphasis on international food.
The partnership has enlisted Babloo Chacko with the Gallatin office of Coldwell Banker Barnes and Sam Anto with Compass Real Estate to handle the marketing and sale of the properties.
"This specific part of SoBro attracts very high-end developments and we see a tremendous interest in this market," Chacko emailed the Post.
