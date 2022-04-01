A SoBro building last home to pizza and comedy space Geno’s East and once accommodating Italian restaurant Sole Mio has been offered for sale for $15 million.
The listing of the 0.23-acre property is noteworthy in that the offering is the equivalent of about $1,497 per foot and $65 million per acre — two relatively high marks related to those figures of recent downtown property sales.
With an address of 311 Third Ave. S., the one-story building is sandwiched by the structures offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
The owner is an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the property in August 2013 for $220,000.
Christina Barclay, an associate broker with Franklin-based EXP Commercial, is handling the marketing and sale of the property for the owner.
“We are thinking the future buyer will want to redevelop the site,” Barclay said, adding she envisions the site to eventually offer either a condominium or boutique hotel building.
