The Metro Development and Housing Agency has released renderings related to a streetscape update for The District’s Second Avenue, with construction to start by month’s end.
According to a release, the $39.43 million project will require about 12 months to complete and is being driven, in large part, by the Christmas 2020 bombing on the street. Initial site work has begun on Second's north block between Church and Union streets.
All buildings and businesses will remain open with pedestrian access along Second Avenue, the release notes. Traffic changes with vehicle lane closures on the north block are scheduled to be implemented this month.
The release notes the improvements will include the use of various tree species, planters, streetlights that minimize glare and skyglow, mid-block pedestrian crossings and shared loading zones — while maintaining two vehicular lanes. Also forthcoming are brick-paver sidewalks that will be wider than the previous iterations and accommodate outdoor dining.
Many of the design elements were recommendations from citizens, business owners and members of the Urban Land Institute Advisory Services Panel.
The middle block of Second Avenue between Commerce and Church streets is the most heavily damaged zone, with renderings for that block expected to be completed later this year, the release notes. A timetable for the rebuilding of the most damaged buildings, located on the east side of the street near the intersection with Church, has not been announced.
To date, the majority of funding for the Second Avenue rehabbing has come via capital spending plan funds from the mayor’s office and Metro Council.
Nashville construction company Reeves Young is serving as construction manager, with MDHA, the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure and the Metro Planning Department participating.
The renderings and designs were completed in collaboration with the local office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn and Nashville architectural firm ESa.