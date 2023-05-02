The Metro Development and Housing Agency has released renderings related to a streetscape update for The District’s Second Avenue, with construction to start by month’s end.

According to a release, the $39.43 million project will require about 12 months to complete and is being driven, in large part, by the Christmas 2020 bombing on the street. Initial site work has begun on Second's north block between Church and Union streets.

