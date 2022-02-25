A multi-parcel West Nashville property located east of The Nations and eyed for a multi-building residential project has sold for about $5.75 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 4.9-acre site is an LLC affiliated with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Thrive Residential, a division of homebuilding giant Toll Brothers. Thrive, which has landed a $2.87 million loan, will serve as developer and previously had eyed a September 2021 construction start.
As the Post previously reported, the as-yet-unnamed project will sit at 4105 Clifton Ave. and 4020 Indiana Ave. and will offer 15 buildings with a collective 151 residences.
Hoosier Capital was the seller, with the Post unable to determine details about the entity or what it paid for the six parcels.
The property, located three blocks north of Charlotte Avenue, has been used for equipment and materials storage.
Chris Rudd, Thrive division president, told the Post in December 2020 the company is targeting an early-2024 completion for the for-purchase residences, which will be both stacked flats and townhomes. Rudd said at the time the units will range in price from the low $200,000s to the mid-$500,000s and in size from 600 square feet to 2,100 square feet. The units will range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom, with some offering rooftop terraces.
Rudd could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Thrive has enlisted the Nashville office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn and Vienna, Virginia-based Lessard Design for architecture.
The residences will sit in what is variously called Tomorrow’s Hope and Southwest/Clifton. Within walking distance are Fat Bottom Brewing, Hill Center Sylvan Heights, L&L Market and Pennington Distilling Company. The property is located within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21 and adjacent to Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
Thrive has experience in Nashville, having developed the sites home to both Gramercy and Fourth and Garfield in Germantown and Monroe Square in Buena Vista. Thrive’s Edison Park is located in The Nations.
