A townhome development planned for North Davidson County has taken a step forward with the $4.15 million sale of the property — with the figure about 2.8 times the mark for which the land sold 1.5 years ago.
The address of the 7.2-acre property — near which are either underway or planned multiple residential developments — is 839 W. Trinity Lane.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the Haynes Area property is an LLC affiliated with Pivotal Real Estate in Birmingham. Michael Ramsey, the managing principal of Pivotal Real Estate, previously was affiliated with LIV Development (also of Birmingham), which is undertaking a development on an adjacent site (read here).
The seller was a general partnership that included Nashville-based Rhythm Development and that had planned an 81-unit townhome development for the site in 2021 (read here). The partnership paid $1.5 million for the property in February 2022, Metro records show.
Pivotal Real Estate is planning a 79-unit townhome development for the site, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. Ramsey could not be reached for comment.
Pivotal has landed a loan, valued at $22.5 million, from the Franklin office of Gulfport, Miss.-based Hancock Whitney Bank, according to a separate document.
According to its website, Pivotal Residential team has sourced, entitled and/or developed sites with buildings offering a collective approximately 3,300 residential units and valued at $650 million.
Austin Heithcock, senior adviser with Capstone Apartment Partners, and Ryan Lux, an attorney with Magnolia Title and Escrow, facilitated the transaction, the source said.
The property is located in Metro Councilmember Kyonzte Toombs’ District 2.