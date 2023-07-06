South Nashville district Chestnut Hill is slated for a shuffleboard and games-centric bar and restaurant, with an early 2024 opening eyed.
According to a permit valued at $2 million, Larks Shuffleboard Club will take space at 1400 Third Ave. S., located about one block east of Wedgewood-Houston.
Southlake, Texas-based Larks Entertainment will oversee the business, according to its website. The 2021-founded company also is preparing Larks Shuffleboard Club locations in Atlanta, Boston, Kansas City, San Antonio and San Diego, among other cities.
Curt Skallerup and Ricardo Dunin serve as co-founders of Larks Entertainment. Skallerup previously was the co-founder and CEO of Altitude Trampoline Parks, a company he founded and grew to 96 locations in eight countries. He and co-founder Jeffrey Rutten sold Altitude Trampoline Parks to NRD Capital in 2018 for a reported $30 million. That transaction was the subject of a lawsuit that was later settled (read more here).
Larks Shuffleboard Clubs will offer — in addition to shuffleboard — live music, mini golf and/or arcades with nostalgic games, according to the company website. The businesses seemingly will be franchised.
The Nashville Larks Shuffleboard Club will take space in a building owned by local entrepreneur Brad Gulmi, the former president of Diabetes Care Club. Gulmi’s Lindell Station on Lindell Avenue is located not far from the site (read here).
Nashville Business Journal first reported about Larks Shuffleboard Club and the opening date.