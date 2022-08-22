Mayor John Cooper and Metro on Monday released a series of images and details related to his plan to redevelop the East Bank of the Cumberland River in conjunction with construction of a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.
Metro worked with consultants Perkins Eastman on the plan, which is preliminary and requires various approvals. Some members of Metro Council and community groups have pressed Cooper for more transparency on negotiations with the Titans related to a possible new stadium and development work in the East Bank.
The study area is roughly 338 acres, between I-24, Jefferson Street and the Cumberland River.
Metro is hosting public engagement events about the plan in the coming days.
